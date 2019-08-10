As Wd (WDFC) Valuation Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lowered by $393,263 Its Holding; Aqr Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) as Market Valuation Declined

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 78.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 16,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 4,434 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 20,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 645,338 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $185.5. About 64,679 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 41,376 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Co holds 0% or 33 shares. Brinker Cap reported 11,112 shares stake. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 7,720 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 56,022 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 356 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 1.20 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 329 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance has 0.68% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 33,700 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Utd Automobile Association has 6,788 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 39,113 shares to 202,609 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 45,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.19M for 19.91 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Core Laboratories Is Vulnerable In The Oil Patch – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Laboratories Remains Highly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Core Laboratories N.V. – The Motley Fool” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Management Sa stated it has 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 150 shares. Bokf Na holds 4,061 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 9,304 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co invested in 0.3% or 2,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 20,898 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 34 shares. Schulhoff Incorporated holds 1,900 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv owns 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 6,400 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 500 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Llc has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 1,618 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.52% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). 13,200 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 2.05 million shares.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WD-40 Company Earnings: WDFC Stock Surge on Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADRNY vs. WDFC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newell’s (NWL) Earnings Beat, Sales Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WD-40 Company (WDFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.