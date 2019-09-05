As Wd (WDFC) Stock Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Decreased Position by $393,263; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $184.47. About 97,558 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 16,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $128.78. About 2.79M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 208,235 shares to 221,978 shares, valued at $11.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 16,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 10,579 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha invested in 118,323 shares. Cadence State Bank Na, a Texas-based fund reported 45,988 shares. Fil holds 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2.73 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Intll Limited has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peapack Gladstone Financial invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Confluence Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Permanens LP owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.56 million were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The, a Japan-based fund reported 688,607 shares. Advisory has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.87% stake.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.10 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 9,386 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 50,473 shares in its portfolio. 42 are owned by Optimum Advsr. Coldstream Capital Mngmt, a Washington-based fund reported 1,426 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). The California-based Parnassus Ca has invested 0.51% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 6,699 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 406,288 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt has 0.52% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 489,634 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 5,345 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 4,095 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested in 600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 23,700 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 34 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WD-40 Company Earnings: WDFC Stock Surge on Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Potential For WD-40 Company Stock Price To Be Cut In Half Following Market Irrationality – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WD-40 Co (WDFC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 36.60 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.