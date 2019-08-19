As Wd (WDFC) Stock Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Cut Holding by $393,263; Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $183.78. About 70,928 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 47,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.81% . The hedge fund held 124,975 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 172,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.56M market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 316,337 shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – Favorite short target $ECHO can always be depended on to disappoint with its free cash flow. Even in a tight freight env’t and “record sales” its margins contract and free cash barely grows; 03/04/2018 – Echo Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics Reports Record First Quarter Revenue; Up 39% Year over Year; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold ECHO shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 45.55 million shares or 79.59% more from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 25,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Lc holds 823 shares. 49,044 were reported by Prudential Fincl. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,125 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 583,952 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 42,913 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 14,464 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Us Bank & Trust De invested in 3,471 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pdt Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 85,900 shares.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 20.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $10.64M for 12.65 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 89,331 shares to 239,715 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 11,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 36.46 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.