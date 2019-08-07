As Wd (WDFC) Shares Rose, Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lowered Holding by $393,263; As Tower International (TOWR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $185.01. About 66,211 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tower International Inc. (TOWR) by 88.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.29% . The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, up from 19,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tower International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 362,829 shares traded or 11.49% up from the average. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $2.15 BLN; 03/04/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Rev $560M; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tower International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWR); 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Net $17.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mega auto alliances could pressure suppliers – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR) on Behalf of Tower Shareholders and Encourages Tower Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Tower Signs Agreement to Sell its European Operations – PRNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Tower International, Inc. – TOWR – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. by 584,950 shares to 275,850 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyber (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,170 shares, and cut its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cp (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4.