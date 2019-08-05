As Wd (WDFC) Shares Rose, Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Cut Its Holding by $50.83 Million; Regal Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding in Exelon (Call) (EXC) by $911,450 as Stock Value Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (Call) (EXC) by 95.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45,000, down from 19,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 7.88M shares traded or 50.22% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 150 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.42M, down from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.25. About 84,868 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,280 shares. Gotham Asset Management holds 0.14% or 197,312 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc stated it has 300 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 336,354 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Burney has 164,944 shares. Philadelphia Tru invested in 6,970 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division invested in 0.23% or 33,828 shares. Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3.23 million shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 292,979 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 609 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Com reported 33,094 shares. Washington Tru Commercial Bank owns 2,540 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd reported 42,127 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.2% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 751,555 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.01% or 4,148 shares in its portfolio.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,142 shares to 34,568 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited holds 0.02% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 21,000 shares. Johnson Financial Gru invested in 0% or 200 shares. 3,950 are owned by Bluestein R H. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 50,473 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 4,745 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust accumulated 28,650 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Qs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 1,300 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). 6,200 are owned by Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Co. Federated Pa accumulated 149,581 shares. 80,231 are owned by Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Amer Century has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). First Hawaiian Savings Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 93 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 20,898 shares.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 35.76 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

