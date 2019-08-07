As Wd (WDFC) Share Value Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lowered by $393,263 Its Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Maintained by Brandes Investment Partners Lp

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $180.03. About 81,145 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,572 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 54,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Com has invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 85,757 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl Corp owns 1.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,617 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 1,890 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 2.14 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Management Lc holds 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,769 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund holds 1.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 52,948 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cls Invs Ltd Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,126 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com New York holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 69,578 shares. Harvey Inv Limited Liability Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 239,377 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 98,612 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Natl Services Wi holds 1.55% or 10,154 shares in its portfolio. Canal Co reported 70,000 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,374 shares to 315,323 shares, valued at $38.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telecom Italia S P A New by 302,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.30M shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “WD-40 Trades Higher On Positive Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “WD-40 Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 9, 2019 : WDFC, PSMT, SLP – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) ROE Of 43%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADRNY vs. WDFC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 29, 2019.