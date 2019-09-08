As Wd (WDFC) Share Value Rose, Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Decreased by $393,263 Its Holding; Opus Investment Management Raised Coca Cola Co. (KO) Stake by $322,000

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 121,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 110,305 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 225,908 were accumulated by Moors And Cabot Inc. The Michigan-based Regal Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.58% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 2.63 million are owned by Omers Administration. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 76,501 shares. Cadinha has 0.32% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 35,050 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oarsman Cap Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Of Oklahoma owns 28,200 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 192,579 shares. Harvest Capital reported 4,341 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 52,479 shares. Mirae Asset Company reported 350,802 shares. Smith Salley And Associate holds 17,880 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Com owns 15,036 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares to 74,165 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,200 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 37.01 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,664 are held by Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 2,858 shares. Paloma Prtn holds 4,251 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 45,679 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 500 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Ls Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research reported 2,390 shares. Commerce Bancshares owns 2,398 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 2,700 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, West Oak Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 80 shares. Neuberger Berman Group invested in 740,302 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC).

