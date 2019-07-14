As Wd (WDFC) Share Value Declined, Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Cut Holding by $393,263; Heartland Advisors Holds Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 206,170 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 41.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI)

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $178.02. About 105,400 shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.82 million activity. $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) was bought by Stockinger Richard C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 44,400 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 73,295 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 6,108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 19,616 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 0% or 98,942 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp has 3,336 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 9,079 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc holds 326,591 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 18,520 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership owns 65,544 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.01% or 238,863 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 27,486 shares to 295,539 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 131,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,752 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl holds 494,842 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 1,500 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.1% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). 1,250 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc holds 0.52% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 489,634 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 1,882 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 93 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 43,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 9,169 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Ftb Advisors has 90 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc reported 34 shares.