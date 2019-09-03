As Wd (WDFC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; As Garmin LTD 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) Share Price Declined, Canal Insurance Company Cut Holding by $566,400

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 257,713 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67 million, up from 252,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.56. About 106,771 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500.

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 734,629 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Ord.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $176.02M for 21.60 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 377,474 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested in 3,047 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co reported 6,172 shares. Fred Alger has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 145,340 shares. Wright Invsts Serv Incorporated has 0.85% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Trexquant L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,431 shares. Sei Invs Company reported 10,143 shares. Da Davidson And Com invested in 0.01% or 4,651 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated owns 94,391 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Conestoga Advsr Lc stated it has 4,570 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 7,036 shares in its portfolio.

