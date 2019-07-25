As Wd (WDFC) Market Valuation Declined, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Cut Its Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Position by $3.98 Million; Valuation Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $64.58. About 496,202 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $178.49. About 33,257 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp has 2.18 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 0% or 16 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 4,450 were accumulated by New England Research &. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Mirae Asset Com Limited owns 22,094 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Investment House Limited Company has invested 0.28% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,602 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.21% stake. 8,562 are held by At Savings Bank. Natl Pension Serv has 162,757 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 13,068 shares. 19 are held by Whittier Trust. 1.08 million were accumulated by Geode Management Ltd Liability. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 7,260 shares in its portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,889 shares to 111 shares, valued at $24.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,124 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI).

