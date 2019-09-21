As Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) Stock Value Rose, Capital Management Associates Has Cut Its Position; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Upped Its Position by $1.23 Million

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $184.31. About 87,030 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.)

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 3.63M shares traded or 113.51% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 07/05/2018 – Tenet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd owns 61,500 shares. West Family Investments Incorporated accumulated 45,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 190,583 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 14,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,090 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd. 12,693 are held by River Mercantile Asset Llp. First L P, Illinois-based fund reported 147,085 shares. James Inv Research, Ohio-based fund reported 10,629 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 18,556 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 276,921 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Phoenix Inv Adviser Llc, New York-based fund reported 102,010 shares. Private Gp reported 0.68% stake.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.61M for 36.57 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

