As Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) Market Value Rose, Capital Management Associates Lowered Its Holding; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Increased Its Devon Energy (DVN) Position by $3.26 Million

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 139.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 116,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70 million, up from 83,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 4.37 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $183.74. About 53,148 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 2.02M shares to 391,010 shares, valued at $30.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 328,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,650 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.61M for 36.46 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

