As Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Capital Management Associates Cut Its Stake by $304,150; American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose While Prudential Plc Upped by $22.22 Million Its Position

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $183.94. About 19,466 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC)

Prudential Plc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 180,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373.48 million, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 643,758 shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : HELE, WDFC – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NWL vs. WDFC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 10 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 10,200 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 384,238 shares in its portfolio. 2,011 are held by Blair William Il. Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Td Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,777 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 3,502 shares. Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 242 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo owns 2,000 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 18,535 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.60 million for 36.50 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 78,978 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 28,011 shares. California-based Check Cap Inc Ca has invested 3.3% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). South State owns 27,823 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 15,786 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 200 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.16% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) or 27,286 shares. 1.70M are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. New York-based M&R Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co has 2.42 million shares. Baxter Bros holds 0.42% or 15,025 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S reported 208,692 shares stake. Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 200,075 shares.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $32.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 55,150 shares to 3.69M shares, valued at $161.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.57 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,023 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (Prn).