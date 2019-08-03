As Wayfair (W) Valuation Declined, Pioneer Investment Management Has Cut Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $1.43 Million

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 9,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 6,243 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14 million shares traded or 95.79% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 101,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 14,687 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 115,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 2.46 million shares traded or 71.27% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $6.33 million activity. Shares for $1.67M were sold by Conine Steven on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, May 14 Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 3,000 shares. 500 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares with value of $57,790 were sold by Macri Edmond.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 404.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

