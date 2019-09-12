As Wayfair (W) Stock Price Declined, Holder Virtu Financial Has Cut Its Position by $464,426; Cls Investments Cut Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $587,388 as Share Value Rose

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 3,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 5,952 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $869,000, down from 9,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.33% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 2.13 million shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 69.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,709 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 9,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 1.86 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 52,429 shares to 101,105 shares, valued at $27.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 24,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,223 shares, and has risen its stake in United Sts Gasoline Fd Lp (UGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 16,233 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 1 shares. Automobile Association reported 10,403 shares stake. Two Sigma Securities Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Adage Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 726,688 shares. 3,034 were accumulated by Lpl Ltd Liability Corp. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company reported 28,066 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 94,384 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 2,100 shares. Catalyst Cap holds 165 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 5,319 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Utah Retirement has 11,463 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 288,670 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 EPS, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Nicolaus Says Buy the Dip in Etsy and Wayfair Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Driehaus Mngmt Ltd stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 682 are owned by First Interstate Commercial Bank. 21,321 are owned by Torray Limited Liability Company. Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 0.36% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 19,060 shares. Brookstone Mngmt reported 28,095 shares stake. Adams Asset Advsr Lc owns 7,422 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Wendell David Assoc owns 2,296 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 61,976 shares. Transamerica Advisors Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). John G Ullman And invested in 4,585 shares. Estabrook Cap Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Shelton Capital Management accumulated 24,618 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.81 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

More recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,364 shares to 11,567 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IPAC) by 9,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).