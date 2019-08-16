As Wayfair (W) Stock Price Declined, Holder Prescott General Partners Decreased Its Position by $102.27 Million; Cleararc Capital Has Lifted Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding by $407,037

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 2.49 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04M, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $110.12. About 1.02 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 1.17 million shares. Aperio Lc owns 10,447 shares. 11,043 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 15,065 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,806 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Llc holds 12,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 4,849 shares. Numerixs Technology stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.42% or 3.12M shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 2,432 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 3,904 shares stake. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company invested in 0.74% or 104,565 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

