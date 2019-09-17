As Wayfair (W) Shares Declined, Light Street Capital Management Has Upped Position by $14.28 Million; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) as Market Valuation Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 127,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 438,498 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, down from 566,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 35.08 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 02/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Increases 15% This Year, BofA Leads; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video); 16/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 9.9% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 844,783 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14 were accumulated by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 11,200 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2,575 shares. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & has 0.62% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 5,546 shares. State Street Corp owns 1.24M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Management holds 0% or 2,308 shares. 1,987 are held by Two Sigma Securities Ltd. Hanseatic Management reported 0.61% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 43,426 shares. 5,952 were reported by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 435,053 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Fmr Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71,350 shares to 348,850 shares, valued at $46.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,650 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.00 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

