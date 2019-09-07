As Wayfair (W) Share Price Declined, Contour Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $33.71 Million; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Hmi Capital Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 6.06M shares traded or 210.97% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-HNA’s Spanish hotelier stake attracts Elliott, Apollo interest – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 09/03/2018 – Vectra Co. Announces Completion Of The Sale Of Its EaglePicher Technologies Business To Affiliates Of GTCR; 26/03/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Apollo eyes new natural resources fund later this year – CEO; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup extends share surge after rejecting Apollo approach; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – $4.9 BILLION OF CAPITAL INFLOWS IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AEGON IRELAND; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 1.15M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 22, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Siemens, Corindus, Broadcom, Platinum, McAfee, Groupon | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Intrado Announces Second Annual Digital Media Client Summit – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Leon Black’s Apollo to place a bid for Hilton Grand, report says – New York Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35,469 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.91% or 4.17M shares. Cap Invsts invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hillhouse Limited holds 161,437 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 2.84 million shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.02% or 264,700 shares. Tiger Global Management Lc holds 5.87% or 37.66 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 2.75M shares. Barnett And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 0.27% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 80,177 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 180,434 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 33,653 shares. Kayne Anderson Lp holds 0.01% or 32,555 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 21,800 shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $222.80 million for 16.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 earnings per share, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares to 21.40 million shares, valued at $114.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,106 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 16,674 are owned by Voya. Maverick Cap Ltd invested in 5,200 shares. 2,432 were reported by Stifel Corporation. Gideon Capital Advsr has 12,399 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 110,061 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 15,065 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 4,758 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt owns 10,529 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 161,149 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).