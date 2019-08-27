As Wayfair (W) Market Value Declined, Light Street Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $150.67 Million; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 92.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 87,975 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $111.02. About 464,449 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45 million, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $107.91. About 424,632 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd

