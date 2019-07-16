As Wayfair (W) Market Valuation Rose, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $54.80 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 261.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 933,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.60 million, up from 357,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $150.48. About 473,799 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 120,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 459,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.10 million, down from 580,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $514.66. About 158,438 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 16 selling transactions for $12.33 million activity. 14,000 shares valued at $1.56M were sold by Shah Niraj on Monday, February 4. 500 shares were sold by Macri Edmond, worth $50,972 on Thursday, January 24. $1.56 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Conine Steven. $16,542 worth of stock was sold by Oblak Steve on Friday, February 1. The insider Rodrigues Romero sold $3,591.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa stated it has 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Westpac Bk reported 5,546 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 372,667 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 2,980 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 691 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 663,251 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 456,742 shares. Stevens Capital Lp reported 8,373 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm owns 3,932 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd reported 491,800 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 604 shares. Endowment Management Limited Partnership reported 6,400 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 165 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 248,271 shares to 875,956 shares, valued at $138.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wayfair Inc (W) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “W. Paul Jones to Join JCPenney Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Hedge funds clinch best first half since 2009 as activist strategies, stock bets pay off – CNBC” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has 3.09% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 77,071 shares. Moreover, Heitman Real Securities Lc has 3.57% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity invested in 6,160 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 55,847 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has 1,657 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 20 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp has 0.2% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 227,337 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 470,241 shares. Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 91,564 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 11,924 shares. 637 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. 763 are held by Fdx Advisors. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.32% or 39,545 shares. Citigroup holds 0.05% or 120,535 shares. 13,678 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt Company.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cousins Properties Enhances Scale With TIER REIT Merger – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is a Hold Strategy Apt for Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US IPO Week Ahead: Tech and big biotech fill up a 9-IPO week – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Landmark @ One Market Achieves First BREEAM USA Certification in San Francisco – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares to 878,381 shares, valued at $44.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 423,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).