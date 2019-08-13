As Wayfair (W) Market Valuation Declined, Hbk Investments LP Has Lifted Holding; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.38 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 15,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 69,293 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, down from 84,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 682,588 shares traded or 46.22% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 1169.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 53,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 58,400 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 4,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $124.07. About 1.92 million shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 368,000 shares to 352,000 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 924,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,212 shares, and cut its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $423,120 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 3,292 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Llc has 0.39% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Invesco Ltd accumulated 105,244 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department reported 0% stake. 88,946 are owned by Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 5,587 shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 21,700 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.06% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 369,096 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) owns 15,065 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goodnow Ltd Co holds 4.94% or 241,307 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 30,391 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair -2.6% as COO, CTO announce retirements – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair: Switch To Calls – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: W shares against Wayfair Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Royal Gold, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RGLD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ARWR, RGLD – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gold Surpasses Stock Returns on Trade Jitters: 6 Top Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold: Clear Sailing Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.