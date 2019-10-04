As Wayfair (W) Market Valuation Declined, Bares Capital Management Boosted Stake by $10.24 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $3.99 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 23,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 48,390 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18 million, down from 72,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 3.18 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 70,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.85 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 2.17M shares traded or 8.18% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9.60M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs reported 220,480 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Llc reported 12,000 shares. 2,937 are owned by Envestnet Asset Inc. Fred Alger Management has 360,481 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bank Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 8 shares. D E Shaw & has 0.42% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 2.30M shares. Sei Invests accumulated 45,118 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Interest Grp holds 0% or 1,503 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 3,196 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company holds 3,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Lc invested in 0.03% or 3,186 shares. Smith Thomas W reported 23.3% stake. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15,900 shares to 141,554 shares, valued at $28.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 25,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,601 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor Ltd Llc invested in 43,997 shares. 2,570 are held by Salem Invest Counselors. The Us-based Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Acropolis Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 25,409 shares. 436 were reported by Contravisory Invest Mgmt. Wendell David Assocs Incorporated holds 0.48% or 19,105 shares in its portfolio. Charter has 5,620 shares. Transamerica Advisors invested in 0.01% or 179 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aperio Grp Ltd Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 632,266 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd invested in 141,255 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 360,729 shares or 14.28% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 73,583 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.81 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,289 shares to 125,998 shares, valued at $17.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 175,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).