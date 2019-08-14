As Wayfair Class A (W) Share Price Declined, Baillie Gifford & Company Lowered Its Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose While Jhl Capital Group Lowered by $10.18 Million Its Stake

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc Class A (W) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 278,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518.75M, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Wayfair Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.35% or $12.94 during the last trading session, reaching $112.06. About 5.11M shares traded or 250.90% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 2.99M shares traded or 28.86% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 24/05/2018 – CERES GLOBAL AG ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF GLEN GOLDMAN TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM AS VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 09/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 06/03/2018 – COHN’S DEPARTURE DATE IS TO BE DETERMINED BUT IT WILL BE A FEW WEEKS -WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Richard Gnodde is a vice chairman and head of Goldman Sachs’ international operations, based in London

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 343,900 shares to 980,700 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) by 116,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp owns 23,739 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 43,430 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corp reported 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Limited Partnership owns 26,435 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Llc holds 0.39% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Contour Asset Llc, a New York-based fund reported 220,445 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 1.85 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap accumulated 19,803 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited holds 16,674 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De stated it has 487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Company stated it has 1,824 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 1,000 shares. Prelude Cap owns 640 shares. Hanseatic Services has invested 0.65% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion and $231.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

