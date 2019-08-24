As Wayfair Cl A (W) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Fred Alger Management Decreased Its Holding by $82.69 Million; Celgene Corp. (CELG) Holder Jag Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 52.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 12,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 11,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 24,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc Cl A (W) by 78.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 558,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 154,265 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90M, down from 712,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 1.89M shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 11,043 shares. Light Street Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 87,975 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Allen Limited Liability accumulated 1.17M shares. Contour Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.34% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 14,007 shares. Millennium Llc holds 0.08% or 372,667 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.05% or 539,785 shares. Bluestein R H And Communications has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 96,189 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 294 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 14,260 shares.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer a long-term bull on Wayfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 143,104 shares to 694,024 shares, valued at $146.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 166,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene Q2 top line up 15%; earnings up 50% – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Editas (EDIT) Misses on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Gets New CEO – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Palatin’s (PTN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Celgene, Gilead, Vertex, Sarepta and Regeneron – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 441,764 shares to 469,542 shares, valued at $18.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 149,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.14% or 3,760 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 100,200 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 2,545 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) reported 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Axa reported 747,498 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department invested in 0% or 17 shares. 13,219 were accumulated by Btc Cap. Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,475 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 4,095 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 29,338 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 12,215 shares in its portfolio. Wright Investors Ser Incorporated reported 17,078 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 0.32% or 19,549 shares. Dock Street Asset Management Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).