As Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Stock Rose, Agf Investments Has Boosted Holding; Davidson D A & Company Has Upped Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $935,145 as Stock Declined

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 20,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 364,933 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, up from 344,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 1.72M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 4,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 45,569 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack: Stellar Earnings, Flawless Execution, Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 13,074 shares to 41,184 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 12,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,152 shares, and cut its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 391,110 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0.24% or 1.17 million shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 146,742 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp has 6,096 shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 0.18% or 94,667 shares. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Amalgamated Natl Bank has 52,904 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.03% or 36,380 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 77,704 shares. 14,040 were reported by Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Corporation. 912,349 are held by Nordea Mgmt Ab. Us Commercial Bank De reported 548,358 shares. 1.65M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.16% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 56,581 shares to 162,726 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc. by 10,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,517 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

More notable recent Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Watts Water Technologies declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WTS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Watts Water Technologies Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Watts Expands BLÃœCHER Global Operations – Business Wire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tenneco Inc (TEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold WTS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 5,404 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 222,697 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 2,055 shares. Shelton Capital holds 0.01% or 226 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Weik stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Tompkins Financial Corp invested in 125 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 20,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 85,288 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 26,891 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.36% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 146,929 shares. 251 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na.