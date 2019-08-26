As Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Stock Price Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Increased Its Position by $442,964; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Price Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $358,160

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) by 245.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 7,602 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 143,379 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 51,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 53,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.29M shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 15,300 shares to 128,425 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 22,167 shares to 334,642 shares, valued at $30.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.