As Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Market Value Rose, Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Lowered Stake by $822,720; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Fulton Bank Has Trimmed Position

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 3,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 49,073 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 52,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 11.46M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APPOINTS MARK LEUNG AS CHINA CEO; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 15/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 10,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 69,016 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, down from 79,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 79,375 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,050 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested in 1.89% or 247,355 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 36,048 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Advsrs LP owns 1.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 99,699 shares. Holt Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hudson Valley Invest Adv holds 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 89,318 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 1.05 million shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 103,472 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.14 million are held by Acadian Asset Ltd Llc. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 572 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rampart Invest Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 49,824 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Polaris Management Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 445,429 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny holds 0.02% or 2,551 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Fds Inc (PCBIX) by 26,283 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $31.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 11,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VTMGX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

