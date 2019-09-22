As Watsco (WSO) Valuation Rose, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Decreased Its Holding; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Declined, Holder Pittenger & Anderson Has Lowered Stake

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 440,025 shares traded or 87.84% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 96.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23,000, down from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 2.07M shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And owns 54,164 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 115,119 shares. Brookstone Cap reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 318,893 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sit Investment Assocs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Metropolitan Life Communications New York reported 10,473 shares stake. Naples Global Ltd Llc owns 9,493 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 2,396 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc Limited Co reported 62,503 shares. 6,940 are held by Northeast Financial Consultants. 51 were accumulated by Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Group has 2.98 million shares. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 38,166 shares to 44,859 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 84,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc..

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Announces Advisory Board Appointments and Executive Promotion – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Is Yielding 4.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41M for 18.27 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.10M for 14.14 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSP, NTAP, ANET, SWKS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons Why You Should Get Rid of Skyworks (SWKS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.