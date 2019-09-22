As Watsco (WSO) Valuation Rose, Holder First Republic Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.21 Million; Polar Securities Has Increased Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (Call) (AEM)

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (AEM) by 75.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 151,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 351,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.99 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 1.64M shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 7,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The hedge fund held 184,055 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.10 million, down from 191,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 403,874 shares traded or 72.41% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4,734 shares to 458,968 shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 58,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus stated it has 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caledonia Investments Public Ltd Com reported 175,478 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 2,100 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Missouri-based Ent Fincl Serv has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Naples Global Advisors reported 9,493 shares. Df Dent & has invested 0.27% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fiera Corporation reported 7,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.69% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 8,000 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 18,990 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. First Ltd Partnership has 268,063 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 19,099 shares. Park National Oh invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41 million for 18.27 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

