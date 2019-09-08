As Watsco (WSO) Valuation Rose, Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Trimmed Stake by $29.93 Million; Ulysses Management Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $3.54 Million as Market Value Rose

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 209,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 468,481 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.11M, down from 677,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $166.57. About 180,826 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Mngmt accumulated 0.92% or 18,560 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Com has invested 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 18,786 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Oz Management LP has 1.07 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com invested 1.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Avalon Advsrs Ltd stated it has 574,794 shares. 1.15 million are owned by Sei. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability reported 2.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bowling Port Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.86% or 53,569 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 579,501 shares. Davenport & Ltd Llc reported 1.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 20,283 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,625 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc (Call) by 118.06M shares to 405,600 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.94 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $85.23M for 18.51 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Comm invested 0.17% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fifth Third Bancshares has 786 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 55,640 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 147 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 19,657 shares. Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Welch Forbes Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 45,996 shares. Synovus Corporation accumulated 0% or 475 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation invested in 0.01% or 178 shares. Fiduciary has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 1,850 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 138,701 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 60,244 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 20,875 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 35,444 shares to 367,928 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 133,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight.