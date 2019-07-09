As Watsco (WSO) Valuation Rose, Anchor Capital Advisors Has Increased by $1.19 Million Its Stake; Raytheon Company (RTN) Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Upped Stake by $3.31 Million

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $173.77. About 1.63M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 82.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,354 shares as the company's stock rose 2.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,444 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 10,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $163.23. About 116,970 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares to 159,171 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (QUAL) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,734 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 10,023 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,501 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 61,327 shares to 261,494 shares, valued at $27.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,147 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM).

