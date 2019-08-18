As Watsco (WSO) Stock Value Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Upped Holding by $4.80 Million; Vf (VFC) Holding Has Lifted by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 3,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 37,859 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 33,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.29 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 130.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 33,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 59,229 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 25,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 485,942 shares traded or 110.40% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Gp owns 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 37,200 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Vision Mngmt holds 2,688 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 41,501 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 1.35% or 175,800 shares. Baillie Gifford And has 1.13 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 55,640 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 70 shares. Paloma Mngmt Company has 6,411 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.04% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Carroll Assocs reported 58 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc owns 35,201 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 7 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Company, a Washington-based fund reported 340 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 118,445 shares to 883,749 shares, valued at $61.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 39,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,103 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

