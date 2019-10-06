As Watsco (WSO) Stock Value Rose, First Trust Advisors LP Has Lifted by $2.67 Million Its Stake; Addenda Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV)

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 16,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 268,063 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.84M, up from 251,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 216,695 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 71,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 364,581 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.01M, up from 293,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 513,683 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 73,525 shares to 101,233 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 97,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,980 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru owns 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 341 shares. Moreover, Scharf Invs Limited Company has 1.41% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 218,826 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 4,410 shares. Nordea Management invested in 0.04% or 115,119 shares. Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp invested in 0.08% or 149,250 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management holds 1.14% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 110,932 shares. Paragon Capital Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 46 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners has 0.11% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 8,200 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Llc owns 1,573 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Prudential Fincl reported 20,405 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 76,820 shares.