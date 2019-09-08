As Watsco (WSO) Stock Rose, Holder Riverbridge Partners Cut Its Stake by $1.16 Million; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake in Kroger Co (KR) by $800,448

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc. (WSO) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 8,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The hedge fund held 127,860 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 135,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $166.57. About 180,826 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 33,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 29,277 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 62,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 11.11 million shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 09/04/2018 – Peatos™ Roars onto the Scene with Kroger; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 16/04/2018 – Kroger is introducing a program to support continuing education for all part-time and full-time associates following six months of employment; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PARTNERS WITH OCADO TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ANYTHING, ANYTIME; 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $85.23M for 18.51 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1,839 shares to 321,364 shares, valued at $65.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 4,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 102,455 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 6,500 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 251,703 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 355,672 shares. Nordea holds 112,660 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Regions Fincl Corp owns 130,208 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,723 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company holds 3,900 shares. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 1,850 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited invested 0.09% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). The Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0.04% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 30 shares.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $319.97M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.