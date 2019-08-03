As Watsco (WSO) Stock Price Rose, Middleton & Co Upped Holding by $441,870; As Activision Blizzard Com (ATVI) Stock Value Rose, Girard Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Position by $449,235

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Com (ATVI) by 76.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 9,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 23,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 13,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75 million shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 216,865 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 7,824 shares to 7,809 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,088 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 66,839 shares. Paloma Prtn Communications has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jefferies Financial, New York-based fund reported 32,021 shares. Df Dent & has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Community Tru And invested in 0.93% or 166,376 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Steinberg Asset Management reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 45,035 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 559,974 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Thornburg Invest Management Incorporated, a New Mexico-based fund reported 2.40 million shares. First Personal Svcs has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 2,636 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares to 165,400 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,149 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).