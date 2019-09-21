As Watsco (WSO) Shares Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Increased Holding by $1.04 Million; First Interstate Bank Has Upped Its Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Position by $417,571 as Stock Declined

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 403,874 shares traded or 69.23% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13M shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,183 shares to 105,072 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,580 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

