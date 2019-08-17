As Watsco (WSO) Shares Rose, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Increased Position by $4.31 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Skytop Capital Management Decreased Stake

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 30,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 671,576 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.18M, up from 641,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 480,887 shares traded or 108.81% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

