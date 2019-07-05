As Watsco (WSO) Share Value Rose, Riverbridge Partners Has Decreased Holding; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Weybosset Research & Management Increased Stake by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc. (WSO) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 8,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,860 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 135,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $163.39. About 26,578 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $177.26. About 188,899 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Labcorp gains a sell-side bull – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) on Behalf of its Shareholders – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Blue Apron Looks to Beat the Odds – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cetera Advisor Ltd stated it has 1,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn has 0.07% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 4,014 shares. Johnson reported 0.01% stake. Bluecrest Cap holds 2,963 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 89,584 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 117,338 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 4,095 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 1,798 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 45,912 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.03% or 25,475 shares. Conning has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 2,061 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 36,278 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 56,729 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 2,738 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.08% or 12,380 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 2,866 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 37,200 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 1,841 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 8 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% or 41,501 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 1,600 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt has 1,625 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Capital World holds 1.32M shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 191,464 shares. Prudential Financial holds 18,935 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco to Present at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on June 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Longbow Research Downgrades Watsco, Says HVAC Company Could Struggle With Margin Target – Benzinga” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Pareteum, Discovery Communications, Midstates Petroleum, Watsco, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Cross Country Healthcare â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Holds Appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.54 EPS, up 5.83% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.4 per share. WSO’s profit will be $95.76M for 16.08 P/E if the $2.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.64% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY) by 95,075 shares to 874,081 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).