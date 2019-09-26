As Watsco (WSO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Boosted Its Position; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $484,554

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 14,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 153,696 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.13 million, up from 139,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 217,802 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 5,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 22,755 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, down from 28,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.81. About 25.09 million shares traded or 305.94% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 25,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $30.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,387 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd A D R (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 59,453 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. 241 were reported by Hilton Mngmt Limited. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 43,251 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co has invested 0.43% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 143 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 95 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj has 0.17% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 1,300 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 594 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 801,327 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 253,540 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 19,961 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 9,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,339 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 308,885 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 185,265 shares to 205,265 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).