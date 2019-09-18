As Watsco (WSO) Share Price Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Upped Stake; Western Un Co (WU) Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Cut Stake

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 14,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 153,696 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.13M, up from 139,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $166.49. About 206,368 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 49,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 194,165 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, down from 243,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 2.95 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,600 were reported by Korea. Jennison Ltd reported 0% stake. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Victory Capital has invested 0.05% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 203,754 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.06% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Virtu holds 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 26,874 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn reported 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). James Rech Inc reported 3,789 shares. Van Eck Corp accumulated 3.01M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Guardian Life Communications Of America reported 1,248 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Tuttle Tactical Management reported 1.63% stake. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 82,853 shares to 107,748 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (Put) (NYSE:AON) by 78,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23 million for 12.03 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Amazon Wants a Larger Share of Cash-Paying Retail Consumers – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Western Union to Host Investor Day in Denver on September 24, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Western Union Provides Relief to United Way India Amidst Second Year of Extreme Flooding – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nlight Inc by 66,754 shares to 315,269 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd A D R (NYSE:HDB) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,350 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Watsco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Announces Advisory Board Appointments and Executive Promotion – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank Tru reported 341 shares. Bb&T holds 17,478 shares. Captrust Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 820 shares. 8,725 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 268,063 shares. Utah Retirement owns 6,010 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 3,114 shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0.1% stake. Howland Mngmt Ltd has 136,213 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Conning holds 0.01% or 2,720 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 48,428 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. 51,800 were accumulated by Grace White Inc New York.