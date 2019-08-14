As Watsco (WSO) Share Price Rose, Brinker Capital Has Raised by $377,520 Its Position; Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Bislett Management Increased Its Holding by $1.70 Million as Stock Declined

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 141.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 4,511 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, up from 1,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $156.61. About 49,063 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 1.45M shares traded or 88.44% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 30 shares stake. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company accumulated 101,508 shares. Mufg Americas Holding reported 106 shares stake. Naples Lc has 9,116 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 51,360 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Howland Cap Management Limited Liability invested 1.6% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 9,890 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.06% or 84,430 shares. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 35,201 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 54,890 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 54,743 shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital Equity Research has invested 0.09% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 244,377 shares to 68,835 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 15,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,737 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

