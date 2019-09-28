As Watsco (WSO) Market Value Rose, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lowered by $326,000 Its Holding; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Declined

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 143,620 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 7,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 157,958 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10 million, up from 150,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific In Com (FAX) by 158,617 shares to 168,966 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) by 155,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.42 million for 18.50 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.