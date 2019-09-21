As Watsco (WSO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $326,000; Blb&B Advisors Raised Its Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $816,320 as Market Value Rose

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 403,874 shares traded or 69.23% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 10,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 41,192 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 30,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 2.69 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 115,816 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 350 were accumulated by America First Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company. Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated holds 0.22% or 35,690 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Lp has 6.41% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Eqis Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 461 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na owns 5,639 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Markel Corp reported 311,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Sabal holds 1.67% or 234,419 shares in its portfolio. 9,306 are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 108,700 shares. Fincl Counselors owns 4,573 shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $871.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 6,548 shares to 162,450 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,005 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsrs has 820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Group Inc Inc owns 142,249 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2,396 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.45% or 98,260 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 2,600 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0% or 1,338 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Co reported 0.16% stake. Citigroup stated it has 11,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 54,502 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,585 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 1,481 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41M for 18.27 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 84,840 shares to 363,804 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) by 42,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).