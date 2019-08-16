As Watsco (WSO) Market Value Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Boosted Stake by $882,310; Cornercap Investment Counsel Boosted Pvh Com (PVH) Position by $589,270

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Pvh Corp Com (PVH) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 36,458 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 31,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pvh Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.19. About 2.24M shares traded or 46.44% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue and EPS above Guidance and Raises Full Year EPS Outlook; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.45. About 160,518 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv holds 9,560 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 80,863 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Earnest Limited Company has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). First Mercantile Trust Company holds 1,786 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 84,430 shares. Franklin Resources reported 7,247 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 1.18% or 18,990 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Co owns 5,296 shares. Northern Tru reported 266,970 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Navellier & Assocs holds 0.27% or 12,195 shares. Middleton Inc Ma reported 0.24% stake.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,255 shares to 64,876 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 5,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,049 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.