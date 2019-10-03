As Watsco (WSO) Market Value Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Increased Position by $1.04 Million; Northstar Group Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $378,222

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $161.51. About 228,835 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $152.02. About 5.27 million shares traded or 63.15% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 627 shares to 1,204 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% or 7,474 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.57% or 63,658 shares. Macroview Management Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 1,816 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,820 shares. Northeast Invest Management stated it has 239,080 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth owns 3,734 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 25,409 shares stake. Adirondack Trust holds 0.05% or 423 shares. House Ltd reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,213 shares. Tctc Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. 11 are owned by Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated. The New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Company has invested 1.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,192 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt owns 14,472 shares.

