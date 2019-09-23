As Watsco (WSO) Market Value Rose, Eqis Capital Management Boosted Holding; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Hourglass Capital Raised Its Holding by $488,553

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 12,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 157,693 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, up from 145,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 1.82 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 66.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 1,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 4,769 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $780,000, up from 2,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $164.13. About 50,347 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CMBS) by 6,015 shares to 67,185 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,732 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 5,000 shares. 8,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Stonebridge Cap Limited Com reported 2 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 17,179 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 59,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie stated it has 340 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 3,937 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin holds 468,943 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 5,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company holds 0.14% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 9,880 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Panagora Asset Inc holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 24,185 shares in its portfolio. 1,532 are owned by Creative Planning.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,759 shares to 233,578 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,131 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

