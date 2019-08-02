As Watsco (WSO) Market Valuation Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Increased by $882,310 Its Stake; Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Holder S&T Bank Has Boosted Stake

S&T Bank increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 105,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The institutional investor held 551,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 446,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.02M market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 504,384 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 13/03/2018 – Rockwell Medical, Inc. Appoints Two Independent and Experienced Life Sciences Executives to Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diplomat Pharmacy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPLO); 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – REITERATE 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC DPLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Maintaining Previous 2018 Guidance on All Other Fincl Measures; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $157.4. About 194,084 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Diplomat Grants Chief Financial Officer Dan Davison Inducement Awards Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08 – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE: DPLO Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Diplomat Pharmacy Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DPLO ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.â€“ DPLO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diplomat Pharmacy says two execs depart as CastiaRx unit disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,382 shares to 85,512 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,504 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DPLO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 10,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 138,372 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2.25M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 86,400 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) or 657,754 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Cap World accumulated 0.01% or 5.34M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 159,950 shares. D E Shaw & Company invested in 766,106 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 21,921 shares. 214,845 were reported by Tekla Management Ltd Liability Corp. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 694,908 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 196,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO).

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco to Present at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on June 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Reports Record Results in 2018, Marking its 30-Year Anniversary in HVAC/R Distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Watsco Inc (WSO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 41,060 shares to 133,379 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,922 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 1,766 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. 7,770 were reported by Sit Invest Associate. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 254,970 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 95 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fiduciary Tru owns 1,850 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 62,120 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 206,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Limited Partnership has 60,278 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 9,821 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Denali Advsrs Limited Company reported 2,600 shares.