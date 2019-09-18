As Watsco (WSO) Market Valuation Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding by $379,790; Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Rose While Maryland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 98,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 297,967 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64M, down from 396,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 45.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 13/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 5% to $11.6B; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 98,260 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.07M, down from 100,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $168.39. About 269,726 shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41 million for 18.71 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 25,989 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $60.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 74,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.01 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,625 shares to 94,648 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).