As Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Market Value Rose, Price Michael F Has Lowered Its Stake; Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Cut Stake as Valuation Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 120,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.56 million, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.62. About 2.11M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 29,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55M, down from 999,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 35,190 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) by 2.13 million shares to 6.71M shares, valued at $26.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) by 88,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 613,409 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holdings (NYSE:INXN) by 95,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.