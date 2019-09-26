As Waters (WAT) Valuation Declined, Holder Panagora Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $482,890; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Ciscosystems (CSCO) as Stock Value Declined

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 11,199 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 13,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $220.2. About 491,824 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Ciscosystems (CSCO) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 23,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.04M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ciscosystems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 15.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitationhomesi by 42,400 shares to 110,826 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter&Gamb (NYSE:PG) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Wunderlich Managemnt has 1.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 40,626 shares. Westend Advsrs Lc invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 72,495 shares. Smith Asset Group Lp reported 330,928 shares. Oxbow holds 6,038 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 610,506 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roffman Miller Pa reported 19,651 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 229,526 shares. Payden Rygel reported 666,400 shares. Illinois-based Dsc LP has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edgewood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,652 shares. Legacy Capital Incorporated accumulated 102,739 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Il owns 4,287 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 721 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson & holds 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 8,220 shares. Generation Inv Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.47% or 314,699 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag accumulated 2.13% or 235,523 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt reported 14,325 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,593 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 0.25% or 4.24M shares. 5,277 are held by Stifel Finance. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 74,695 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc reported 988 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Inc accumulated 58,694 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Com has invested 2.2% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.19 million for 25.85 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) by 165,310 shares to 823,913 shares, valued at $77.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Bank by 67,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).